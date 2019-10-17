Japan emperor's parade to be delayed to November 10: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends the opening of an extraordinary session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The parade to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s formal enthronement will be postponed to November 10 as the government copes with the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, NHK national broadcaster said on Thursday.

Typhoon Hagibis killed at least 77 people last week when it lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and powerful wind, setting off landslides and widespread flooding as rivers burst their banks. Ten people are missing and 346 were injured.

Emperor Naruhito is set to proclaim his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries.

The emperor, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.