Japan cancels maritime fleet review after typhoon: spokesman

An aerial view shows a Japan Self-Defence Force helicopter flying over residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has canceled a maritime fleet review planned for Monday, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force said, after a fierce typhoon pounded Tokyo and surrounding regions over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread power outages.

Last held four years ago, the review was due to include 46 naval vessels and 40 aircraft. Ships from Australia, India, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Britain were to join.