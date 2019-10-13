Cargo ship found sunk in waters near Tokyo after typhoon: ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Panama-registered cargo ship was found sunk in waters near Tokyo on Sunday after authorities lost track of it as Typhoon Hagibis lashed Japan, the transport ministry said, while a newspaper said at least five of the 12 crew were killed.

The Yomiuri newspaper said the remaining four crew were rescued. The crew were from Myanmar, China and Vietnam, the ministry said. The coastguard could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ship had been anchored off the coast of Kawasaki city, south of Tokyo, but contact was lost on Saturday, the ministry said.