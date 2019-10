A view of Tama river, which reached flood risk level last night caused by Typhoon Hagibis, in Tokyo, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and 15 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralyzed Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday, flooding rivers and leaving almost half a million homes without power.