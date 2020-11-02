Philippines says typhoon Goni death toll rises at 20

FILE PHOTO: A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines November 1, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. OLIVER COLLINS FILMS/ via REUTERS

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ disaster agency on Monday reported that death toll from typhoon Goni, the world’s most powerful cyclone this year, has increased to 20.

Albay and Catanduanes, provinces located south of the capital Manila, took the brunt of Goni’s gusts of up to 310 kph (190 mph) on Sunday and accounted for all deaths.

The disaster agency earlier on Monday reported 16 casualties from the 18th storm to hit the Philippines this year.