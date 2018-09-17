FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 17, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippine minister orders small-scale mining halt after landslides

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ environment minister on Monday ordered the stoppage of all small-scale mining activities in a mountainous region in the country’s north following major landslides after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country.

Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide, after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country, at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

“I officially order the cease and desist of all illegal small-scale mining in Cordillera Region,” Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu told a media briefing.

Mangkhut, with hurricane-force winds well over 200 km per hour (124 miles per hour), barreled past the northern tip of the Philippines on Saturday, killing at least 50 people, the majority of them due to landslides.

It then skirted south of Hong Kong and neighboring Macau, before making landfall in China.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.