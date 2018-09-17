Philippines says typhoon destroys 250,000 tons of paddy rice

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday a total of 250,730 tons of paddy rice has been lost due to the strong typhoon that hit the northern provinces over the weekend, according to initial estimates.

A man trapped in raging flood waters caused by Typhoon Mangkhut is pictured before his rescue in Tarlac, Philippines, in this still image from a September 15, 2018 video from social media. Aquino Lord/Social Media/via REUTERS

The Department of Agriculture said the estimates put the total crop damage at about 5 billion pesos ($92 million), including 1,204 tonnes of corn.

The Philippines, one of the world’s biggest rice importers, had been under pressure to boost its stocks even before Typhoon Mangkhut struck, with soaring retail prices helping to push inflation to its highest level in nearly a decade.