September 17, 2018 / 2:01 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Philippines says typhoon destroys 250,000 tons of paddy rice

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday a total of 250,730 tons of paddy rice has been lost due to the strong typhoon that hit the northern provinces over the weekend, according to initial estimates.

FILE PHOTO: Rescuers search for three residents buried in a landslide at the height of Typhoon Mangkhut that hit Baguio City in the Philippines. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

The Department of Agriculture said the estimates put the total crop damage at about 5 billion pesos ($92 million), including 1,204 tonnes of corn.

The Philippines, one of the world’s biggest rice importers, had been under pressure to boost its stocks even before Typhoon Mangkhut struck, with soaring retail prices helping to push inflation to its highest level in nearly a decade.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Richard Pullin

