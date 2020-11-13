Philippine death toll from Typhoon Vamco rises to 26: police

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the flooding in Manila, Philippines, as Typhoon Vamco unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital, November 12, 2020. Presidential Photo Handout/via REUTERS

MANILA (Reuters) - The death toll in the Philippines from Typhoon Vamco has increased to 26, police said on Friday, after the storm brought powerful winds and torrential rains to the capital Manila and nearby provinces, damaging tens of thousands of homes.

Vamco, the 21st cyclone storm to hit the country this year, also left 14 people missing and 25 injured after it tore through the main island of Luzon over the past few days, police data showed.

The casualty count is subject to verification by the national disaster agency.