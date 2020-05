FILE PHOTO: A view of the Asiana Airline's head office in Seoul August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc (020560.KS) said on Friday its provisional consolidated operating loss for the January-March quarter was 292 billion won ($237 million), after the aviation industry was hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The loss at South Korea’s second-largest airline compares to a 7.2 billion won operating profit in the same quarter last year.