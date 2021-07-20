Italy's Snam set to make offer for Asja Ambiente biogas plants

FILE PHOTO: Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Snam is set to make a binding offer to buy 11 biogas plants from Asja Ambiente group, giving the renewable energy company an enterprise value of 350 million euros ($413 million), daily Il Messaggero said on Tuesday.

After a period of exclusive negotiations, Europe’s biggest pipeline operator has almost finished its due diligence on the group, whose main shareholder is Agostino Re Rebaudengo, the paper said.

The offer for the plants of renewable gas, known as biomethane, would be lower than that expected by Asja Ambiente, it added.

Snam was not immediately available for comment.

($1=0.8484 euros)