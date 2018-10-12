FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 12, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Intel reduces stake in ASML to below 3 percent

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Intel (INTC.O) has reduced its stake in supplier ASML Holding (ASML.AS) to just below 3 percent, according to an update from the registry of the Netherlands’ Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) on Friday.

The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Intel and two other major semiconductor makers bought stakes in ASML in 2012, in part to help fund development of ASML’s newest generation of lithography systems, which perform a critical step in the chipmaking process. The chipmakers have been gradually selling down their stakes in ASML since.

In December 2017, the AFM said Intel’s stake had fallen below a 5 percent reporting threshold.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.