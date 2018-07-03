ASOS names former ITV boss Crozier as next chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Tuesday Adam Crozier, the former boss of broadcaster ITV, will succeed Brian McBride as its chairman.

A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Crozier, the current chairman of hotels-to-coffee-chain group Whitbread, will take over from McBride, who has been with ASOS for six years, after its annual shareholders’ meeting on Nov. 29.

Established in 2000 for fashion-conscious twenty-somethings, ASOS is Britain’s biggest e-commerce success story and its current market capitalization of 5.12 billion pounds is bigger than Marks & Spencer’s.

Crozier, 54, was ITV’s chief executive until June 2017 and is also a former boss of the Royal Mail and the Football Association.