FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

(Reuters) - Online fashion retailer ASOS Plc appointed four new independent non-executive directors from several major British companies on Wednesday as it looks to bounce back after a string of profit warnings.

The company appointed Ocado executive Luke Jensen, former Sky executive Mai Fyfield, former Burberry executive Eugenia Ulasewicz and Micro Focus executive Karen Geary in the management shake-up.