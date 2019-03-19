UK online retailer ASOS hit by teething problems at U.S. warehouse

LONDON (Reuters) - British online retailer ASOS said its new warehouse in Atlanta struggled to cope with demand in its second quarter, resulting in a dip in U.S. sales, adding to challenges in the French and German markets.

ASOS reported total retail sales up 11 percent in constant currency to 641.3 million pounds ($850.4 million) in the quarter to Feb. 28, and said it was confident growth would strengthen in the second half, putting it on track to meet its full-year guidance.