ASOS says warehouse problems behind it after profit slump

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) said problems with warehouses in the United States and Germany, which were behind a 68% slump in annual profit, were largely behind it, sending its shares sharply higher on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Shares in the firm, which sells fashion aimed at twentysomethings, were up 16% at 0744 GMT, paring year-on-year losses to 41%, after it reported “substantial progress” in resolving its operational problems.

ASOS is working through a major overhaul of its warehouse and technology capabilities, moving from a UK-focused to a global model so it can better access growth opportunities.

It cut profit forecasts in July, saying problems ramping-up warehouses in Atlanta and Berlin had restricted product availability, hitting sales and raising costs.

“Back in July we said we’d be looking to resolve the (Berlin) Euro Hub by the end of September, we’ve done that,” Chief Executive Nick Beighton told reporters.

“We also said we’d be re-building our U.S. stock product file, particularly with third party brands ... We talked about having that in a much better position ahead of peak trading toward the end of October and we’re making good progress on that too,” he said.

ASOS made a pretax profit of 33.1 million pounds ($42.2 million) in the year to Aug. 31 - in line with July’s guidance of 30-35 million pounds but down sharply from 102 million pounds in 2017-2018. Revenue rose 13% to 2.73 billion pounds.

“Whilst there remains lots of work to be done to get the business back on track, we are now in a more positive position to start the new financial year,” said Beighton.

ASOS has made a “solid” start to the 2019-20 year, it said.

“Whilst mindful of consumer uncertainty and retail trends in a number of our markets, we are confident in the substantial global opportunity for ASOS and look forward to the future with confidence,” it added.

Prior to the update, analysts’ were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 63 million pounds for 2019-20, according to Refinitiv data.