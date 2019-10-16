Britain's ASOS profit tanks on warehouse woes in U.S., Germany

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) on Wednesday reported a 68% slump in full-year profit, hurt by problems in ramping-up warehouses in the United States and Germany.

FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

ASOS, which issued its latest profit warning in July, said it made a pretax profit of 33.1 million pounds ($42.2 million) in the year to Aug. 31, down from 102 million pounds in 2017-2018. But this was in line with July’s guidance of 30 million to 35 million pounds.

Revenue rose 13% to 2.73 billion pounds.

The group is working through a major overhaul of its warehouse and technology capabilities, moving from a UK-focused

to a global-centric model so it can better access growth

opportunities.

It said in July problems faced while ramping-up warehouses in Atlanta and Berlin had restricted product availability, hitting sales and raising costs.

ASOS said on Wednesday it had made “substantial progress” over the last few months in resolving its operational issues.

“Whilst there remains lots of work to be done to get the business back on track, we are now in a more positive position to start the new financial year,” Chief Executive Nick Beighton said.

ASOS, whose shares have fallen 49% over the last year, said it had made a “solid” start to the 2019-20 year.

“Whilst mindful of consumer uncertainty and retail trends in a number of our markets we are confident in the substantial global opportunity for ASOS and look forward to the future with confidence,” it added.

Prior to the update, analysts’ were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 63 million pounds for 2019-20, according to Refinitiv data.