FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 13, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lactalis says Aspen deal to boost overseas business

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Privately held French dairy group Lactalis said on Thursday its takeover of Aspen’s (APNJ.J) global infant formula business would boost its presence in Latin America, Africa, Australia and Asia.

Aspen said earlier on Thursday that it was selling the business to Lactalis for 12.9 billion rand ($864.5 million).

Lactalis said the acquisition should take effect during the first quarter of 2019, following approval from regulatory authorities.

Lactalis was at the center of a health crisis when a salmonella outbreak at a Lactalis milk factory last year led to dozens of babies falling ill.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.