Assa Abloy's fourth-quarter operating profit rises but core sales growth stalls

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), the world’s biggest lock maker, reported on Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings before items affecting comparability that roughly matched expectations while sales growth before acquisitions slowed to 1%.

It said market conditions remained mixed and geopolitical challenges continue to be a concern.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability was 4.05 billion Swedish crowns ($422.6 million) against a year-earlier 3.75 billion. Analysts had on average estimated a profit of 3.99 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

Assa Abloy proposed a dividend of 3.85 crowns per share for 2018, up from 3.50 crowns.