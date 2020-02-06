Lock-maker Assa Abloy says new acquisitions will be main growth driver

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), the world’s biggest lock and security doors maker, said on Thursday acquisitions agreed last year would be the main source of improved sales, after fourth-quarter organic sales growth slowed to a trickle.

FILE PHOTO: An Assa Abloy lock and key are displayed in a shop in Riga, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Its shares fell 3% in early trade after gaining 25% over the last year of trading to Wednesday’s close.

In March 2019, the maker of mechanical and digital locks and security doors agreed to buy an additional 54% stake in Swiss firm agta record, and in November said it would acquire AM Group in Australia.

The company said the purchases would dilute profit margins this year, but would be a major driver of growth once they had been integrated.

“Because of these businesses’, current margin levels and their size, our group operating margin will be diluted,” the company said in a statement.

“However, as we integrate these highly complementary businesses, they will over time create significant value and margins will improve gradually.”

Operating profit before items affecting comparability grew roughly line with expectations, to 4.1 billion crowns ($423 million) from 3.8 billion crowns a year earlier.

Organic sales growth slowed to 1% from 6% a year earlier and from 4% in the previous quarter as sales at its Asia Pacific division fell 10%.

Assa Abloy said that was affected by lower intra-group sales and weakness in South Korea because of low domestic construction activity. The implementation of a new strategy in China with a more selective sales approach also had a negative effect.

In its Americas division, organic sales were strong, while they were positive in Global Technologies and stable in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and in Entrance Systems, it said.

The rival to Allegion (ALLE.N) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) proposed a dividend of 3.85 crowns per share for 2018, up from 3.50 crowns.