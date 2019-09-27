Deals
Thailand's Asset World Corp raises $1.57 billion in IPO

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The hospitality and property firm of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakd, Asset World Corp (AWC), said on Friday it had raised 48 billion baht ($1.57 billion) in the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of an individual company.

Of the planned 8 billion IPO shares, 53% was allotted to foreign investors and 47% to domestic investors, Chief Executive Wallapa Traisorat told reporters.

Earlier this month, the firm priced shares at 6 baht each.

