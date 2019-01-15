Italy's Salini has no ready offer on the table for Astaldi: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Salini Impregilo (SALI.MI) has no ready offer on the table for troubled builder Astaldi (AST.MI), a source close to the matter said.

Earlier on Tuesday Italian daily Il Messaggero said Salini was studying a direct investment in Astaldi, together with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and a series of banks, via a capital increase of around 350 million euros ($400 million).