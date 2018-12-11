Salini could team up with Italian partners in Astaldi bid

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian construction company Salini Impregilo (SALI.MI) could team up with other Italian partners in its bid for troubled builder Astaldi (AST.MI), the group’s CFO said on Tuesday.

Astaldi filed for court protection from creditors in September after being hit by delays to plans to sell a bridge in Turkey.

Salini, Italy’s biggest infrastructure builder by sales, has said it is looking at a possible industrial tie-up with Astaldi.

“We are working intensely on Astaldi every day so there will be some developments,” Massimo Ferrari said on the sidelines of a conference. “There are no immediate deadlines but clearly time is tight in pressing ahead.”

Asked if partners would be industrial or financial, Ferrari said “financial too”.

Astaldi’s creditor banks include Italy’s top 3 banks Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Banco BPM (BAMI.MI).