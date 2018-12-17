Deals
December 17, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Intesa CEO says no proposal for Astaldi from Salini yet

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said the Italian bank had not received any proposal over ailing debtor Astaldi (AST.MI) from construction group Salini Impregilo (SALI.MI).

“We are willing to consider everything that helps our country grow,” CEO Carlo Messina told reporters on the sidelines of an event when asked about Astaldi.

Astaldi, one of Italy’s leading contractors with more than 10,500 employees, filed for court protection from creditors in September after failing to see through a recapitalization plan that hinged on the sale of a stake in a Turkish bridge.

Related Coverage

Salini and Japan’s IHI Corporation are interested in Astaldi, sources told Reuters last week.

The sources have said Intesa could partner with Salini, who wants to buy the construction assets of Astaldi in cooperation with one or more other investors.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.