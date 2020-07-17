Italian court gives final approval to builder Astaldi's rescue plan

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court has given final approval to a plan to rescue ailing Italian construction company Astaldi (AST.MI), paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Webuild WBD.MI, formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

In April, a majority of Astaldi’s creditors voted in favour of the plan, but Astaldi needed the court go-ahead to exit a Chapter 11-like creditor protection scheme agreed under a rescue plan worked out with Webuild.

Under the plan, Webuild is now expected to get a majority stake in Astaldi to create a national champion and help consolidate the construction sector with backing from state lender CDP.