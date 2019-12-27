Deals
Astellas Pharma buys Xyphos Biosciences, deal worth up to $665 million

(Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T) has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition in as many months.

Japan’s second biggest drugmaker by sales paid $120 million upfront for Xyphos, with the rest milestone payments, the companies said in a statement.

Astellas also said this month it had agreed to purchase Audentes Therapeutics Inc for about $3 billion to expand its push into genetic medicines. The deal is due to close in January.

