Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up: FT

(Reuters) - Aston Martin (AML.L) Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report on.ft.com/2LTQhK1 said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

