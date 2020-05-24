Business News
May 24, 2020 / 4:34 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up: FT

1 Min Read

Andy Palmer, President and Group CEO, Aston Martin Lagonda, speaks at the opening of the new factory in Saint Athan, Wales, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Aston Martin (AML.L) Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report on.ft.com/2LTQhK1 said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

The company did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below