Aston Martin calls board meeting to decide on fundraising: FT

(Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) has called a board meeting in which it may decide between two potential investors for an emergency fundraising, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report said here that China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK) and Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll were both proposing to invest about 200 million pounds ($263 million) for a 20% stake in Aston Martin.

A spokesman for the London-listed carmaker declined to comment on the FT report.