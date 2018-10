LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) opened flat at the offer price of 19 pounds ($24.70) per share in its London debut on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An Aston Martin logo is pictured during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

By 0707 GMT the stock inched up to 19.14 pounds per share.

Bankers typically target a slight bump in the stock on the first day of trading of an initial public offering to help build momentum.