Italian fund to raise Aston Martin stake, IPO next summer: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is set to gain a controlling stake in British carmaker Aston Martin by the end of the year and aims to list the company next summer, Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Sunday.

A company logo is seen on the new Aston Martin Vantage car at a media event in Gaydon, Britain November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Investindustrial is in advanced negotiations to raise its stake in the maker of the famous sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond to 50 percent from 37.5 percent, the Italian newspaper reported, citing legal sources.

The fund, which is led by founder Andrea Bonomi, would buy shares from other stakeholders, including a consortium of Kuwaiti investors, which currently holds 54.5 percent, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and the group’s management, the report said.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer has repeatedly said that the decision and the timing of an IPO were matters for the shareholders but that it made sense for them to consider the option before the end of the company’s turnaround plan, which is due to complete in 2022.

Based on the recent financial results achieved by Aston Martin, the banks that would be involved in the initial public offering (IPO) are aiming for a listing of 5 billion euros, five times the value of the company when Investindustrial bought into it five years ago, the report said.

Aston Martin is on course to post its first annual pre-tax profit since 2010 helped by strong demand for the luxury automaker’s DB11 sports car.