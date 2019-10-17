AstraZeneca gets FDA priority review for experimental breast cancer drug

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its experimental breast cancer treatment will get a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision by the health regulator expected in the second quarter of next year.

The British company in March agreed to pay up to $6.9 billion to work with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd on the treatment, trastuzumab deruxtecan or also known as DS-8201, in a direct challenge to the world’s biggest cancer drug maker Roche Holding AG.