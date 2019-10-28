AstraZeneca's combo drug for lung cancer succeeds in late-stage trial

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday a combination of its cancer drug, Imfinzi, along with chemotherapy helped curb progression of lung cancer in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 2%.

The combination, when added to the drugmaker’s tremelimumab therapy, also met the secondary goal of improving progression-free survival, the British drugmaker said.

The combinations were being tested in previously untreated patients with stage four, non-small cell lung cancer.

Imfinzi and tremelimumab belong to the immunotherapy class of treatments, which strengthen the body’s defenses to fight cancer and tumors.

Shares of Merck & Co Inc, whose drug Keytruda is a dominant treatment for advanced lung cancer, fell 1.6% to $80.91 in noon trading.

AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi, when combined with chemotherapy, significantly improved the survival of patients in the trial without their disease progressing, when compared with chemotherapy as a standalone treatment, the company said.

The triple combination delivered a broadly similar safety profile to the Imfinzi and chemotherapy combination and did not result in increased discontinuation of therapy, AstraZeneca said.

Additional results from the trial with data on another goal of extending survival are expected in 2020, the drugmaker added.