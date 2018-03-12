FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
March 12, 2018 / 7:39 AM / in an hour

AstraZeneca sees pivotal lung cancer trial results later in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca now expects a key lung cancer study of two immunotherapy drugs to produce overall survival results in the second half of 2018, rather than the first half.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The Phase III trial, known as Mystic, is testing Imfinzi on its own and in combination with tremelimumab, and the drugmaker noted in a brief statement on Monday that it was driven by clinical events among patients involved.

First results from Mystic disappointed investors last July when AstraZeneca’s two drugs proved no more effective at stopping disease progression than chemotherapy, sending its shares tumbling.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.