FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 24, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A combination of AstraZeneca immunotherapy drugs in lung cancer patients who have already received at least two previous treatments has failed to show a benefit in slowing disease progression or helping patients live longer.

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The disappointing results from the so-called ARCTIC study, announced on Tuesday, are a fresh setback for the idea of using two immunotherapy drugs together. The Phase III ARCTIC study was testing a combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab.

A sub-study that was not powered for statistical significance did, however, find that Imfinzi monotherapy showed a clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.