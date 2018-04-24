AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails

LONDON (Reuters) - A combination of AstraZeneca immunotherapy drugs in lung cancer patients who have already received at least two previous treatments has failed to show a benefit in slowing disease progression or helping patients live longer.

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The disappointing results from the so-called ARCTIC study, announced on Tuesday, are a fresh setback for the idea of using two immunotherapy drugs together. The Phase III ARCTIC study was testing a combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab.

A sub-study that was not powered for statistical significance did, however, find that Imfinzi monotherapy showed a clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy.