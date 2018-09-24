AstraZeneca diabetes drug cuts heart risks in major study

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday its diabetes drug Farxiga met a key goal in a major clinical study designed to show the heart-protecting benefits of the medicine.

The logo of the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is seen at the company's China Commercial Innovation Centre (CCIC) in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, September 15, 2018. Picture taken September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adam Jourdan

Diabetics are at increased risk of heart problems, making the cardiovascular (CV) profile of medicines to treat the condition a key focus for doctors and patients.

In the 17,000-patient trial known as Declare, patients on Farxiga achieved a statistically-significant and clinically-important reduction in hospitalization for heart failure or CV death compared with those on placebo, the company said.

There were also fewer major adverse cardiovascular events, although in this case the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Full results from the Declare study will be presented on Nov. 10 at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.

Farxiga competes with rival diabetes drugs such as Eli Lilly’s Jardiance and Novo Nordisk’s Victoza, which has already shown certain heart benefits.