EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the European Commission approved its diabetes drug Forxiga for use as an oral supplement to insulin in adults with a rare type of the disease.

Forxiga can now be used along with insulin in patients with Type-1 diabetes and a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 or more when insulin alone has not been able to control blood sugar levels, the company said. Type-1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin hormone.

Farxiga or Forxiga, as the drug is known outside the United States, is one of AstraZeneca’s top ten drugs by sales. It generated $1.39 billion in 2018, and is key to the company’s future as it turns itself around.