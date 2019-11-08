Safety data on AstraZeneca anemia drug points to potential use in dialysis

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday that safety data on roxadustat underpinned the British drugmaker’s hopes for the anemia drug to become a standard treatment for patients with kidney disease.

It said pooled data from several late-stage trials showed that roxadustat did not increase the risk of potentially deadly cardiovascular complications like heart attacks and strokes when used instead of epo, which is the standard treatment for dialysis patients against lack of red blood cells from kidney disease.