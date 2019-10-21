U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's diabetes drug for treating heart failure risk

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday U.S. regulators approved its diabetes drug Farxiga to be used as a treatment to reduce the chances of hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type-2 diabetes and other cardiovascular risks.

The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is based on results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 clinical trial, the British drugmaker said and follows a similar approval here by the European authorities in August.

Diabetes is associated with a high risk of heart failure.