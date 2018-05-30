FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London, Britain April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth /File Photo

The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.

Fasenra failed to meet its target in the final-stage trial, named Galathea, this month.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

