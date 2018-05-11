AstraZeneca's drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s said its first respiratory biologic medicine Fasenra failed to meet its target in a clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.

The British company said Fasenra did not cause a statistically-significant reduction of exacerbations in patients with COPD in the final-stage trial, named Galathea.

A separate study, named Terranova, is ongoing, and AstraZeneca said it would fully evaluate both trials to determine the next steps for Fasenra in COPD.