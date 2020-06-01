AstraZeneca's heart drug gets FDA nod

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for reducing the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease.

The FDA approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial of the drug, Brilinta, along with aspirin, which showed a statistically significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events, when compared to aspirin alone.