FDA approves AstraZeneca's Calquence for rare blood cancer
#Health News
October 31, 2017 / 4:20 PM / in an hour

FDA approves AstraZeneca's Calquence for rare blood cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it approved AstraZeneca Plc’s Calquence as a treatment for a rare type of blood cancer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London, Britain, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The FDA said it had granted accelerated approval to Calquence to treat adults with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.(bit.ly/2gQjx4Q)

The FDA’s accelerated approval pathway is reserved for drugs that could treat serious conditions that represent an unmet medical need.

Mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and fast-growing cancer affecting the body’s immune system, represents between 3 percent and 10 percent of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Calquence, which AstraZeneca acquired when it bought Acerta Pharma in 2015, is being tested as a treatment for various types of cancer.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
