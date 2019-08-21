AstraZeneca's Imfinzi combination fails advanced lung cancer study

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday a combination treatment including its lung cancer drug Imfinzi failed to extend the lives of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and high levels of gene mutations.

The clinical trial, called NEPTUNE, was testing Imfinzi along with tremelimumab and comparing the combination to platinum-based chemotherapy to treat patients whose cancer had spread to other parts of the body.

London-listed AstraZeneca said though the trial involved a wide range of patients, the primary group being tested had high levels of mutations in their DNA.

The combination treatment did not meet the main goal of improving overall survival in the primary group, the company said.

Mutations in tumors are measured using a system called tumor mutational burden (TMB) and the primary group had TMB of 20 or more.

Imfinzi belongs to the immunotherapy class of treatments that boost the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, and tumors with high levels of TMB may be more visible to the immune system.

Rival immunotherapies include Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo.

NSCLC accounts for up to 85% of lung cancers, by far the leading cause of cancer death among men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.

