AstraZeneca's key lung cancer treatment fails main goal in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) combination of two immunotherapy drugs did not meet the main goal in a closely watched late-stage study for certain type of stage IV lung cancer, the company said on Friday.

Results from the Phase III trial, known as Mystic, found that Imfinzi (durvalumab) on its own and in combination with tremelimumab did not improve overall survival more than chemotherapy in patients with a protein called PD-L1 on 25 percent or more of their cancer cells.

Immunotherapy drugs are designed to help the body’s immune cells kill cancer and PD-L1 levels are used as a benchmark to determine if they are likely to work for individual patients.

“We are disappointed that these results missed statistical significance,” Sean Bohen, AstraZenenca’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, said.

He said the company remained confident in Imfinzi as the cornerstone of its Immuno-Oncology program and continued to evaluate its potential in ongoing non-small cell lung cancer trials, including Imfinzi and Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in combination with chemotherapy.

The study was among the industry’s most anticipated clinical experiments recently and was viewed as key to proving the value of the group’s new drug pipeline and its future as an independent company, after it spurned a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer in 2014.

