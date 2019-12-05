Health News
AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza wins approval in China for ovarian cancer treatment

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a from of ovarian cancer.

The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study in which Lynparza lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 70% when compared to placebo.

Lynparza is currently approved in 65 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, the companies said.

