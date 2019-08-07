AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal in late-stage prostate cancer study

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its cancer drug Lynparza has met the main goal of a late-stage study in patients with metastatic prostate cancer and have certain genetic mutations.

The company said Lynparza was successful in making patients who have metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and who have HRR gene mutations live longer without the disease worsening, compared with the standard of care.