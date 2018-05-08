FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AstraZeneca sells rights for Seroquel to Luye Pharma for $538 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharma company AstraZeneca said it had sold the rights for Seroquel, a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disease, to Luye Pharma Group for $538 million, as part of a strategy to focus on other therapy areas.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

AstraZeneca said it had sold the rights for the treatments, named Seroquel and Seroquel XR, in the UK, China and other international markets, in a deal which will give it $260 million once the transaction closes, followed by future payments.

“The agreement with Luye Pharma is in line with AstraZeneca’s strategy to focus on three main therapy areas while maximising the value from our legacy medicines like Seroquel,” said Astra’s executive vice president Mark Mallon in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey

