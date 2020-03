FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it is concluding its late-stage trial for a form of kidney disease early after the drug being tested showed better-than-expected results.

The company said its decision to close the trial early follows a positive recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.