FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings, or sinuses, met main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Fasenra, showed a statistically significant improvement in treating patients with severe bilateral nasal polyposis that were still symptomatic despite continued treatment with standard of care.