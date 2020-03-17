AstraZeneca's lung cancer treatment fails to meet main goal

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its combo treatment for a form of lung cancer failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival in patients in a late stage study, its second such setback in less than a month.

The study tested the combination of its two drugs, Imfinzi and tremelimumab, as a first-line treatment in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the company said.

The safety and tolerability of the drugs were consistent with the known safety profiles of these medicines, the British drugmaker said.

Earlier this month, Imfinzi and tremelimumab as a combo treatment for a form of bladder cancer also failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

Imfinzi is also being tested in a separate late stage study in certain patients with a form of lung cancer for which data is expected in 2021, AstraZeneca said.

The drugs belong to an immunotherapy class of treatments, which strengthen the body’s defenses to fight cancer and tumors.